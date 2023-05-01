Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 813.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 530,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 1,039,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

