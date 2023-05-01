Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $82.61.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

