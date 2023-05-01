Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

