Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period.

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

The AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted U.S. index of short-term preferred and hybrid securities that are multifactor-selected. PFLD was launched on Nov 19, 2019 and is managed by AAM.

