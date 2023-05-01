Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 803,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.52.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

