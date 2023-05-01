Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 924,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,418,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $64.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.