Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -422.65, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,256.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

