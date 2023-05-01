Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Greif news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

