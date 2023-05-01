Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,907,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,832,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $22.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

