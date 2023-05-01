Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

