Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $886,000 Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $44.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.