Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $61.04.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

