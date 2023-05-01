Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $899,000 Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.65 million. Analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.