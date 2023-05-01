Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ventas Price Performance

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -400.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

