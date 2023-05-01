Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $917,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $32.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

