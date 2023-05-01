Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 28.3 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $857,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,647 shares of company stock worth $1,110,502. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

