Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $970,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 888,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

