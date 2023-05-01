Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.7 %

DMAY opened at $33.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.