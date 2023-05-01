Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 339,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 221,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $48.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

