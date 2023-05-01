Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SPTN opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $861.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

