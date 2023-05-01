Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $929,000 in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWSH stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

