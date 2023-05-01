Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.7 %

WYNN opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

