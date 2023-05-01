Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.7 %
WYNN opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $117.17.
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
