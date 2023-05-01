Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.45%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.