Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

PUI opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $43.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

