Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXG. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

FTXG opened at $27.72 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.