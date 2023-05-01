Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,611 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

