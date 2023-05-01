Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,858 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 290,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 997,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,221 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

