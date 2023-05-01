Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 86,458 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MINISO Group by 627.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 884,863 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 448,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 240.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 417,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNSO opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

