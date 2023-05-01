Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 154,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

