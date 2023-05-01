Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Twilio by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 620,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.3 %

TWLO stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

