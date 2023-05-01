Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 118 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 4.5 %

RGEN opened at $151.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.00. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.