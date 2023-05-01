Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $830,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

