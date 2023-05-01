Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 19,527 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $34.41 on Monday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 54.05%. The business had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. On average, analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 85.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

