Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 20,374 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.70. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

