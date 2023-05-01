Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $80.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

