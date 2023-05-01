Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,842 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,842 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,724,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 259,221 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 198,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

