Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 368 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

