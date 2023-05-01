Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,688 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock worth $1,607,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $55.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

