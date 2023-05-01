Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,081 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $11,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

