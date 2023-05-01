Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 543 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $83.14 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

