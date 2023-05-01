Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $702.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

