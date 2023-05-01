Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.7 %

JHG stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

