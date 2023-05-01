Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $20.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.80. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $21.92 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $215.85 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 195,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

