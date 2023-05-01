Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $132,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 164,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,537,000 after purchasing an additional 173,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

