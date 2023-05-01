Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $139.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.74 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

