JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $305.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.08. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $241.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.