JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after buying an additional 2,227,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

