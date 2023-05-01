Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

