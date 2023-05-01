Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 449 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:THG opened at $119.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.55 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.60.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.