Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.1 %

RE opened at $378.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

